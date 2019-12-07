wrestling / News

Lars Sullivan Training For In-Ring Comeback

December 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lars Sullivan Smackdown

It was reported back in June that Lars Sullivan suffered a knee injury and would be out for six-to-nine months. Six months later, it seems he is preparing for an in-ring comeback. The Freak posted a photo to Instagram which shows him training for his return.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lars Sullivan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading