wrestling / News
Lars Sullivan Training For In-Ring Comeback
December 7, 2019 | Posted by
It was reported back in June that Lars Sullivan suffered a knee injury and would be out for six-to-nine months. Six months later, it seems he is preparing for an in-ring comeback. The Freak posted a photo to Instagram which shows him training for his return.
