WWE News: Lars Sullivan Trashes Fellow NXT Call-Ups, John Cena Live Event Schedule Update, Daniel Bryan’s Dead Lift Form

– Lars Sullivan is not a big fan of sharing the spotlight with his fellow NXT colleagues who are also getting called up to the main roster…

Please spare me any "congratulations". Please, give it all to my wonderful NXT colleagues. They are each so talented, and most importantly wonderful human beings. May you all have a blessed day. And a blessed holiday season too! — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) December 18, 2018

In regards to this tweet, I'm admittedly being insincere. Everyone in NXT can kiss my ass, especially the 5 who stole my thunder. And all of you can kiss my ass. I hope your holidays are as miserable as mine. See you soon, WWE. https://t.co/Qv7v1c65Uc — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) December 18, 2018

– John Cena posted the following update on his WWE schedule of live event appearances…

– Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel posted the following video looking at Daniel Bryan's dead lift routine…