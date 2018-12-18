Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lars Sullivan Trashes Fellow NXT Call-Ups, John Cena Live Event Schedule Update, Daniel Bryan’s Dead Lift Form

December 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE NXT Call Ups

– Lars Sullivan is not a big fan of sharing the spotlight with his fellow NXT colleagues who are also getting called up to the main roster…

– John Cena posted the following update on his WWE schedule of live event appearances…

– Sheamus‘ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel posted the following video looking at Daniel Bryan’s dead lift routine…

article topics :

Lars Sullivan, NXT, WWE, WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading