WWE News: Why Lars Sullivan Disappeared from WWE TV, NXT TakeOver Cardiff Nearly Sold Out, Stephanie At FIFA World Cup

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that Lars Sullivan has disappeared from WWE TV due to a knee injury.

– NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff is nearly sold out, with only a few seats remaining as of this morning (h/t WrestlingInc). The show is set for Saturday, August 31st at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

– Stephanie McMahon is at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. She will be promoting Smackdown’s move to FOX in the fall.

