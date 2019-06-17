wrestling / News
WWE News: Why Lars Sullivan Disappeared from WWE TV, NXT TakeOver Cardiff Nearly Sold Out, Stephanie At FIFA World Cup
June 17, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Lars Sullivan has disappeared from WWE TV due to a knee injury.
– NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff is nearly sold out, with only a few seats remaining as of this morning (h/t WrestlingInc). The show is set for Saturday, August 31st at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.
– Stephanie McMahon is at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. She will be promoting Smackdown’s move to FOX in the fall.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW Suing WWE in 1998 For ‘Disparagement,’ WWE Using Settlement to Later Buy WCW
- Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide on What Happened After Raw Scripts Leaked in 2018
- Matt Riddle On Why He Dislikes Goldberg, Whether WWE Is Angry At Him Over Tweets
- Bruce Pritchard On TNA Management’s Issues With AJ Styles in 2010, Styles’ Mini Ric Flair Angle
- Edge Remembers Surprising Umaga By Dressing As Him At Live Event