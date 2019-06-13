wrestling / News

Reason Lars Sullivan vs. Matt Hardy Match Was Pulled From Smackdown

June 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lars Sullivan Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a match between Lars Sullivan and Matt Hardy was originally scheduled for Smackdown Live this past Tuesday, but it was pulled due to an injury Sullivan received on RAW. The injury is said to be minor and Sullivan is expected to be back on the road in a few days. Sullivan was booked to beat Hardy in the match.

