wrestling / News
Reason Lars Sullivan vs. Matt Hardy Match Was Pulled From Smackdown
June 13, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a match between Lars Sullivan and Matt Hardy was originally scheduled for Smackdown Live this past Tuesday, but it was pulled due to an injury Sullivan received on RAW. The injury is said to be minor and Sullivan is expected to be back on the road in a few days. Sullivan was booked to beat Hardy in the match.
More Trending Stories
- Batista Says WWE’s Creative Issues Have Gotten Worse, Talks PG Rating Influencing That
- Possible Spoiler On Where The Shane McMahon Storyline Is Going
- Fox News Issues Statement On Tyrus Sexual Harrassment Allegation
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Age Is To Blame For The Undertaker vs. Goldberg Problems At Super Showdown
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle