Lars Sullivan Reportedly Still Under Contract With WWE

– PWInsider had a brief update on the status of Lars Sullivan. As previously reported, there have been some conflicting reports over his current WWE status. He was reportedly set to wrestle dark matches before Raw and Smackdown last week. However, a rumor from the Wrestling Observer indicated that Sullivan was sent home due to an anxiety attack.

Another rumor from WrestleVotes reported that Lars Sullivan never actually showed up to Raw or Smackdown at all and that he wasn’t backstage. According to PWInsider’s report, Sullivan is still under contract with WWE. Additionally, the report states that Sullivan was set to originally appear at the TV events in Florida last week but did not work them. Also, he was not scheduled to be at the TV events this week.