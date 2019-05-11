Lars Sullivan Did Make an Appearance at Helsinki Event

– As previously reported, it was stated by WrestlingInc.com yesterday that Lars Sullivan, who is currently dealing with controversy over past internet comments resurfacing, was not used at Friday’s WWE live events. This appears to have been incorrect. WrestlingInc.com is now reporting that Sullivan actually did appear at yesterday’s house show in Helsinki, Finland.

Per the report, Sullivan did appear during the show and attacked R-Truth after his match where he teamed up with Carmella and defeated Andrade and Zelina Vega. WrestlingInc.com has apologized for the error.

Earlier this week, Lars Sullivan issued an apology for his past disparaging remarks, stating, “There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”