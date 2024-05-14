Las Vegas Approved $5 Million To Sponsor WrestleMania 41, Expects 180,000 Fans

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority have revealed they approved $5 million to sponsor WrestleMania 41 and expect over 180,000 fans for the event. As previously reported, next year’s big show will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th. A new article at 8 News Now in Las Vegas says that the LVCVA approved $5 million for WWE to sponsor the event.”

LVCVA VP of sports and special events Lisa Motley was quoted as saying, “The dates of the event will occur over Easter weekend, which is a typically slow time for Las Vegas. We anticipate more than 180,000 WrestleMania fans will occupy 144,000 incremental room nights over that time period.”

WWE World will return for the event, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and Smackdown and Raw are expected to take place at the MGM Resorts venue.