Lash Legend Recalls Focusing on WWE Instead of Overseas Basketball Contract Offer

In an interview with Fightful), Lash Legend spoke about getting a tryout with WWE and choosing that over a contract offer to play basketball overseas. She is now part of the NXT roster.

She said: “So before the (WWE) tryout, I was like, you know what? I got an opportunity to try out. So I had to decide. I said, am I gonna tryout or am I gonna go overseas? I was literally just about to sign a contract to go play overseas and I was like, well, I can’t go over there and risk anything. I just wanna make sure I’m good. I’m gonna train for this tryout. So I trained for it, and the first day I’m like, oh my goodness. I started to fall in love with it… Before they even told me they wanted to hire me or not because they told me three days later, I was like, ‘I think I wanna do this regardless. No matter what they tell me, I think I wanna pursue this’ and then I got a call, less than a week, maybe three, four days and they were like, ‘We’d love to hire you.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I guess we’re doing this. Bye-bye basketball. Love you but, gotta go to my calling.“