Lash Legend Feels She Has Improved ‘Tremendously’ As A Wrestler

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Lash Legend spoke about her growth since her WWE NXT debut and said she feels she’s improved ‘tremendously’ in that time.

She said: “I think at this point, consistency (is what will get me in championship contention). Not consistency in my work. I feel like I’ve tremendously grown so much from where I was even a year ago, two years ago, three years ago. I feel I’ve tremendously owned everything that I do now and I know that, nah, I should be a champion. It’s overdue at this point and so I feel like what it takes is just consistency and me getting these opportunities. I think Jacy Jayne actually said in her promo the other week that it’s new flavors of the month all the time coming in. I mean, it’s about who’s being the most consistent. Everybody see a new shiny toy, like, oh! Let’s look at this person and I’m not talking bad about this person. That person’s probably a great person but that’s just how it goes around here and it’s about who can outlast and who can stay poppin’ through it all and that’s me, the Boujee Bully.“