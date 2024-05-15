wrestling / News
Lash Legend & Sol Ruca Qualify For Women’s North American Title Match At NXT Battleground
Lash Legend and Sol Ruca are the first women to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder match for NXT Battleground. Tuesday night’s episode of NXT saw the two win their qualifying matches as Ruca defeated Izzi Dame and Legend beat Ivy Nile to move onto the PPV.
The two will be in the match with four other women, with the qualifiers continuing on next week’s episode of NXT and beyond. NXT Battleground takes place on June 9th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.
.@SolRucaWWE is heading to Las Vegas! #NXTBattleground #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tfAE2REhCi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2024
One step closer…@lashlegendwwe is heading to #NXTBattleground! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tOm3sNcpWM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Reveals What He Texted Triple H About the WWE Backlash France Crowd
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Cody Rhodes Will Need To Make Certain Changes To His Character
- Booker T Doesn’t Want To Manage Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair As The New Harlem Heat
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Goldberg Didn’t Have More WCW World Title Reigns