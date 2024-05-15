wrestling / News

Lash Legend & Sol Ruca Qualify For Women’s North American Title Match At NXT Battleground

May 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Lash Legend 5-14-24 Image Credit: WWE

Lash Legend and Sol Ruca are the first women to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder match for NXT Battleground. Tuesday night’s episode of NXT saw the two win their qualifying matches as Ruca defeated Izzi Dame and Legend beat Ivy Nile to move onto the PPV.

The two will be in the match with four other women, with the qualifiers continuing on next week’s episode of NXT and beyond. NXT Battleground takes place on June 9th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lash Legend, NXT Battleground, Sol Ruca, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading