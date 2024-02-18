wrestling / News
Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan Added to This Week’s WWE NXT
February 18, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE confirmed a new match for this Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV. Kelani Jordan faces Meta-Four’s Lash Legend in a singles matchup. You can view the match announcement below.
WWE NXT airs this Tuesday, February 20 at 8:00 pm EST. The show will air via tape delay on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Lexis King
* Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair
* Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen
* Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend
After their heated conversation backstage this past Tuesday, @kelani_wwe and @lashlegendwwe will battle it out NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/y8hCYOpJr1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 16, 2024
