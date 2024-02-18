Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan Added to This Week’s WWE NXT

– WWE confirmed a new match for this Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV. Kelani Jordan faces Meta-Four’s Lash Legend in a singles matchup. You can view the match announcement below.

WWE NXT airs this Tuesday, February 20 at 8:00 pm EST. The show will air via tape delay on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Lexis King

* Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair

* Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen

* Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend