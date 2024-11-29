Lash Legend Added To Women’s US Title Tournament Match For WWE Smackdown

Lash Legend is stepping in to take Jade Cargill’s place in the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament match on this week’s Smackdown. As reported, Cargill was written off TV due to an attack on last week’s Smackdown. Cargill was set to face Piper Niven & Michin in a match in the tournament on this week’s show, but she was deemed unable to compete. WWE has now announced that Lash Legend will be taking her place in the match.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow night on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament Match: Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. Lash Legend

* Men’s WarGames Advantage Match: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu

* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Roman Reigns and CM Punk to speak