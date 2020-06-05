Various News: Lashley Says Drew McIntyre Was ‘Granted A Position’ in WWE, Ember Moon & Austin Creed Play Video Games, Top 5 AEW Moments

– In an interview with Metro UK, Bobby Lashley talked about how while he and Drew McIntyre have followed somewhat similar paths to WWE, McIntyre was labeled “The Chosen One” and “granted a position” while he had to work his ass off.

“I’m in kind of a different boat that he is. I was here for a long time, but I wasn’t the chosen one – I was never the chosen one. I had to scrape and claw to get up here. I think the history we have, it’s gonna be kinda like butting heads. We kinda rolled in the same path, but one of us was granted a position, the other person had to work his ass off to get there.”

– Ember Moon and Austin Creed are ready for action as they play classic SNES games! Ember Moon may know how to strategize during role-playing games, but what will her strategy be when she’s faced with three random retro games?

