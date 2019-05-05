wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Comments on Goldberg Returning at Saudi Arabia Event, Goldberg Responds

May 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was announced for the next upcoming Saudi Arabia event. Even Randy Orton commented on it, saying, “There goes another 2 million @Goldberg.” Earlier today, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on the news, which you can see below.

Lashley wrote on Twitter, “So I hear Goldberg is coming back…” Goldberg later responded with a tweet only showing a punch emoji.

