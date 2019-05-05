wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Comments on Goldberg Returning at Saudi Arabia Event, Goldberg Responds
May 5, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was announced for the next upcoming Saudi Arabia event. Even Randy Orton commented on it, saying, “There goes another 2 million @Goldberg.” Earlier today, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on the news, which you can see below.
Lashley wrote on Twitter, “So I hear Goldberg is coming back…” Goldberg later responded with a tweet only showing a punch emoji.
So I hear @Goldberg is coming back…🤔🤔
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 5, 2019
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 5, 2019
