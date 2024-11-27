wrestling / News

Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifiers & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

November 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 12-3-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the Last Chance Qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge and more for next week’s NXT. You can see the lineup for next week’s show, which airs on The CW, below:

* Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lexis King vs. Cedric Alexander
* Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Eddy Thorpe vs. Axiom vs. Jaida Parker vs. Cora Jade
* #1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royale
* Eric Bischoff appears
* X-Pac appears

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading