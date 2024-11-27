Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifiers & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced the Last Chance Qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge and more for next week’s NXT. You can see the lineup for next week’s show, which airs on The CW, below:

* Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lexis King vs. Cedric Alexander

* Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Eddy Thorpe vs. Axiom vs. Jaida Parker vs. Cora Jade

* #1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royale

* Eric Bischoff appears

* X-Pac appears