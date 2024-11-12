wrestling / News
Last Friday’s AEW Rampage Back Up Over 200,000 Viewers, Rating Up
November 11, 2024
After dropping below 200,000 viewers on November 1, AEW Rampage was up in viewership and the key demo on November 8. Programming Insider reports that the show had 237,000 viewers, up from the previous week’s 172,000.
In the 18-49 demo, Rampage scored an 0.07 rating, up from the previous week’s 0.05.
The number one show on cable for the night was WWE Smackdown, with 1.536 million viewers and an 0.47 rating in 18-49.
