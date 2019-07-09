wrestling / News
Last Man Standing Match Set For Extreme Rules
July 8, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has booked a Last Man Standing match for this weekend’s Extreme Rules PPV. WWE announced on Raw that Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley will face off under the stipulation at Sunday’s PPV after they wiped out the Raw LED screen on last week’s Raw.
We’ll have a full updated card after Raw. Extreme Rules takes place on July 14th from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and airs live on WWE Network.
