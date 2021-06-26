Last Man Standing Money In The Bank Qualifier Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Next week’s WWE Smackdown will see longtime rivals do battle for a spot in Money in the Bank. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will do battle next week in a Money in the Bank qualifier. After Zayn argued that she shouldn’t have to beat Owens again, Pearce disagreed and decreed that the match will be Last Man Standing.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.