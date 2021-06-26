wrestling / News
Last Man Standing Money In The Bank Qualifier Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
June 25, 2021 | Posted by
Next week’s WWE Smackdown will see longtime rivals do battle for a spot in Money in the Bank. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will do battle next week in a Money in the Bank qualifier. After Zayn argued that she shouldn’t have to beat Owens again, Pearce disagreed and decreed that the match will be Last Man Standing.
Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
.@SamiZayn will face @FightOwensFight NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown in a #MITB Qualifying Match.
😱 😱 😱 pic.twitter.com/thL4cBkD2u
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021
If @SamiZayn wants to qualify for #MITB, he'll need to beat @FightOwensFight in a LAST MAN STANDING MATCH next week on #SmackDown! @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/Adv8KEeWzA
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021
