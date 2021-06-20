Last-Minute Match Added to WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff Show

With the Kickoff Show for Hell in a Cell about to start, WWE has added a match to the proceedings. The company has announced that Mandy Rose will face Natalya on the pre-show.

The announcement reads:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Mandy Rose (Kickoff Match)

Mandy Rose will get the opportunity to push her and her partner Dana Brooke further into the tag team title picture when she goes one-on-one with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya on WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff.

Natalya & Tamina are arguably a tandem of destiny, sporting an elite lineage and an unrelenting determination that helped them overcome dominant titleholders Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax.

Nevertheless, Mandy and Dana refuse to get lost in the limelight. In addition to the sleek new look of synergy they have adapted in their ring gear, the powerhouses have pushed their way into the spotlight with a notable victory over Naomi and Lana and a brawl with the titleholders last Monday in the practice ring.

Can Mandy continue to defy the establishment by overcoming The Queen of Harts and help make a tag team challenge inevitable for her and her partner? Find out on WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff, tonight beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms, including TikTok.