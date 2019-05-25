AEW News: Last Minute Seats Opened Up For Double or Nothing, Elite Prepare For Tonight

– All Elite Wrestling has found a few last seats available for tonight’s Double or Nothing PPV. The company posted to Twitter to announce that they were able to release some seats from production holds. The tickets are available at AXS.com:

THIS JUST IN! We were able to release and open a few more seats from production holds. Log on to https://t.co/eg2PabwikF now for your last chance to score #AEWDoN tickets!! pic.twitter.com/AF57gcQ6va — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 25, 2019

– 411’s Jeffrey Harris is at AEW Double or Nothing and Starrcast this weekend and will be providing live coverage all weekend long on our @411wrestling Twitter account so be sure to follow us if you aren’t already!

– AEW also shared the following pic of Cody, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the MGM Grand Garden Arena ahead of tonight’s PPV: