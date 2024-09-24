wrestling / News
Last Monster Standing Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
September 23, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Last Monster Standing match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network and is the go-home show before Bad Blood:
* Last Monster Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed
* Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable
* Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods
