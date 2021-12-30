Last Night’s AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results (SPOILERS)

All Elite Wrestling taped more matches for AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Jacksonville ahead of this week’s Dynamite. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Riho defeated Valentina Rossi

* Scorpio Sky defeated Ray Jaz. Dan Lambert was with Sky

* Andrade El Idolo defeated JP Harlow. Jose was at ringside with Andrade

* Megan Bayne defeated Leila Grey. Bayne had two assistants with her

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Shayne Stetson and Mike Orlando