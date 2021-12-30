wrestling / News
Last Night’s AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results (SPOILERS)
December 30, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling taped more matches for AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Jacksonville ahead of this week’s Dynamite. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Riho defeated Valentina Rossi
* Scorpio Sky defeated Ray Jaz. Dan Lambert was with Sky
* Andrade El Idolo defeated JP Harlow. Jose was at ringside with Andrade
* Megan Bayne defeated Leila Grey. Bayne had two assistants with her
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Shayne Stetson and Mike Orlando
More Trending Stories
- WWE to Dissolve NXT Cruiserweight Title Following New Year’s Evil
- WWE Collaborator Jason Baker Talks Unseen Characters From Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse
- AEW Dark and Dark Elevation Taping Results: Former NXT Talent Debuts For AEW (SPOILERS)
- FTR Shares Story of Cash Wheeler Wanting to Beat Up a WWE Producer