Last Night’s AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results (SPOILERS)

December 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling taped more matches for AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Jacksonville ahead of this week’s Dynamite. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Riho defeated Valentina Rossi
* Scorpio Sky defeated Ray Jaz. Dan Lambert was with Sky
* Andrade El Idolo defeated JP Harlow. Jose was at ringside with Andrade
* Megan Bayne defeated Leila Grey. Bayne had two assistants with her
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Shayne Stetson and Mike Orlando

