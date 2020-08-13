wrestling / News
Last Night’s MJF Segment Featured A Callback To His NXT Cameo
August 13, 2020
Let it never be said Maxwell Jacob Friedman isn’t humble…in his own way. During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he made his way to the ring for another campaign speech, MJF shoved Lee Johnson out of the way. It was Johnson’s own fault, as he was in his shot.
The segment was a callback to MJF’s cameo in NXT early in his career, when he got shoved out of the way by Samoa Joe. Perhaps this means that in a few years, Johnson will go on an undefeated streak of his own.
What a callback this was #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YKjISkmsZE
— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 13, 2020
