Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Drops In Viewers, Rating Holds Steady

SpoilerTV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was down in viewership and the key 18-49 rating from last week. The show pulled in 1.796 million viewers with a 0.4 rating. It had 1.823 million in hour one and 1.768 million in hour two.

This is down from last week’s 1.998 million viewers and 0.46 rating, which was the final rating. It’s also down compared to last week’s preliminary viewership, which was 1.919 million viewers, but even with the preliminary rating of 0.4.

Still, an 0.4 was enough to tie the top rating spot for hour one, along with ABC’s Shark Tank. Plus, Smackdown won hour two. Dateline, which ran after Smackdown was over, had the most viewers of the night with 3.103 million.