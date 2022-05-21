Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Up In Viewers, Rating Holds Steady

SpoilerTV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was up in viewership, with the key 18-49 rating steady. The show pulled in 1.997 million viewers with a 0.4 rating. It had 1.958 million in hour one and 2.035 million in hour two.

This is up from last week’s 1.893 million viewers and 0.4 rating, which was the final rating. It’s also down compared to last week’s preliminary viewership, which was 1.796 million viewers, but even with the preliminary rating of 0.4.

Smackdown tied for the top rating spot for hour one, along with ABC’s Shark Tank. Smackdown then won hour two. Shark Tank also had the most viewers with 3.377.