Last Week’s Smackdown Had 3 Million Viewers During Tribal Court Segment

As previously reported, the July 7 episode of WWE Smackdown was a huge success for WWE, getting 2.561 million viewers and an 0.76 rating in 18-49. Not only that, but it ranked #1 among English-language programming for the week on network TV, which is the first time ever for a wrestling program. As you might expect, a lot of that can be attributed to the Bloodline. Wrestlenomics released quarterly details for the episode, which reveal that the Tribal Court segment drew 3 million viewers. You can see quarterly details below:

Q1: Money in the Bank recap/The Trial of Roman Reigns – 2,570,000 viewers, 956,000 in 18-49

Q2: The Trial of Roman Reigns – 3,070,000 viewers (up 500,000), 1,229,000 in 18-49 (up 273,000)

Q3: End of the Trial of Roman Reigns/Austin Theory vs. Sheamus – 2,705,000 viewers (down 365,000), 1,054,000 in 18-49 (down 175,000)

Q4: End of Sheamus vs. Theory – 2,474,000 viewers (down 231,000), 966,000 in 18-49 (down 88,000)

Q5: Grayson Waller & Edge segment/AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross – 2,439,000 viewers (down 35,000), 969,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q6: End of Styles vs. Kross/Asuka, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Damage CTRL segment – 2,366,000 viewers (down 73,000), 907,000 in 18-49 (down 62,000)

Q7: Edge vs. Grayson Waller – 2,421,000 viewers (up 55,000), 908,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q8: End of Edge vs. Waller/Jey Uso, Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa segment – 2,444,000 viewers (up 23,000), 902,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)