Last Week’s WWE Smackdown Made Wrestling History, Was #1 on Network TV For the Week

As previously reported, last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown hit a high for 2023, getting 2.561 million viewers and an 0.76 rating in 18-49. However, it seems it was even more successful than that. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the episode made wrestling history as it was the first time ever a wrestling program was #1 for the week in English-language network TV.

There have been weeks in the past where wrestling topped cable ratings for the week, including multiple episodes of WWE RAW. Smackdown actually almost got this milestone for network TV last week, but it was narrowly defeated by NASCAR (0.71 to 0.70).

There is a slight caveat, as Smackdown was only #1 for English-language network TV. It was still #3 for the week overall, however, behind two Copa Oro (Gold Cup) soccer games on Univision. A game on July 8 featuring Mexico vs. Costa Rica had 2,472,000 viewers and 0.97 in 18-49 (0.78 in 18-34). Meanwhile, a game on July 9 with US vs. Canada had 2,323,000 viewers and 0.85 in 18-49 (0.69 in 18-34). Univision numbers don’t include cable on Univision Deportes, where the July 8 game ha 3,080,000 viewers and a 1.23 in 18-49.

Smackdown was the #1 entertainment show for the week, having previously been listed as a sports show by FOX before it was recategorized this week.

This has never happened before, even during the peak years of Hulk Hogan and the Attitude Era For example, the Hogan vs. Andre at The Main Event in 1988 (which had 33 million viewers and a 15.2 rating) only finished #32 for that week. In the early 1950s, one television season had pro wrestling at #10 for the season in primetime, but it’s unknown if it was #1 for the week.

The second place show for the week was an 0.23, so Smackdown tripled its competition. In fact, it performed better than the highest-rated cable show last Friday, which was the NBA Summer League Basketball on ESPN (0.49).

The show revolved around the trial of Roman Reigns, which went over a half hour but brought in the numbers. It had 3,070,000 viewers and an 0.94 in 18-49 (1,223,000 viewers). It was the largest quarter for Smackdown in years.