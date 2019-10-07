wrestling / News

Last Woman Standing Match Set For Monday’s Raw

October 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Last Man Standing Raw

– Two Hell in a Cell opponents will face off in a Last Woman Standing match on tomorrow’s episode of Raw. After Natalya defeated Lacey Evans on tonight’s Hell in a Cell, it was announced that the two will do battle one last time in the stipulation match.

Raw takes place tomorrow night from Bakersfield, California and airs live on USA Network.

