Last Woman Standing Match Set For Monday’s Raw
October 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Two Hell in a Cell opponents will face off in a Last Woman Standing match on tomorrow’s episode of Raw. After Natalya defeated Lacey Evans on tonight’s Hell in a Cell, it was announced that the two will do battle one last time in the stipulation match.
Raw takes place tomorrow night from Bakersfield, California and airs live on USA Network.
They have a score to settle TOMORROW NIGHT on #RAW when @NatbyNature meets @LaceyEvansWWE in a #LastWomanStanding Match! pic.twitter.com/GvPrqy37FJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019
