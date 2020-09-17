wrestling / News
‘Late Night Dynamite’ Special Set For Next Tuesday, Lineup Revealed
September 16, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced a special one-hour “Late Night” episode of Dynamite on Tuesday night. The company announced on tonight’s episode that the show will air next Tuesday after Inside the NBA on TNT. The following lineup is set for the show, which will also feature Chris Jericho on commentary:
* Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter
* Anna Jay vs. Brandi Rhodes
* Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears
