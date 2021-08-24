Latest On Adam Cole’s WWE Status, Kenny Omega References Cole

A new report has an update on Adam Cole’s current WWE status. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that according to someone close to Cole he is a free agent and not under WWE contract at this time.

Cole finished up with the NXT brand on Sunday at NXT Takeover 36, losing to Kyle O’Reilly in the Undisputed Finale match. It was noted on WOR that Cole’s decision on whether to go to AEW or return to WWE for a main roster run has not been 100% made yet, but the ball is in his court.

In related news, Kenny Omega made an Adam Cole reference on his social media when he posted an image of Cole’s “death” on BTE, captioning it, “Adam Cole is coming back to life.” Take from that what you will.