Latest Addition To WWE Network on Peacock: Classic ECW, Documentaries, More
Several programs have been added to the WWE Network on Peacock, including several classic ECW events, documentaries and more. They include:
* The Road to Evolution special
* The nWo The Revolution documentary
* The Bruno Sammartino special
* The Ladies and Gentlemen… My Name Is Paul Heyman documentary
* Prelude To the Biggest Fight special on Brock Lesnar versus John Cena at Summerslam 2014.
* ECW 3 Way Dance 1995
* ECW Big Apple Blizzard Blast 1996
* ECW Crossing the Line Again 1997
* ECW Just Another Night 1996
* Hulk Hogan’s Unreleased Collectors Series Compilation
* ECW Return of The Funker 1995
* The 2014 Celebrating Champion Special Olympics USA Games documentary
* The 2015 Phenom versus The Beast Summerslam Reckoning special
* The 2014 Live from Madison Square Garden special featuring Brock Lesnar versus The Big Show
* The Straight Outta Dudleyville: The Legacy of the Dudley Boyz documentary
* ECW Gangstas Paradise 1995
