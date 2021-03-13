wrestling / News
Latest Additions To Highspots Wrestling Network Feature Terry Funk and Steve Austin
Highspots Wrestling Network has announced new additions to the streaming service which include classic content featuring Terry Funk and Steve Austin.
FireSide Chat: Taya Valkyrie
On this episode of the Fireside Chat our host the Man Scout is joined by “Wera Loca” Taya Valkyrie.
Topics Include:
Presley
Travel
Gear
Mexico
Moving to America
John
Loca
IMPACT
Steve Austin “Beginnings”
Bill Apter Open
?Synopsis —-1:00
Austin w/Percy Pringle – vs- Gentleman Chris Adams w/wife Toni—-11:39
Austin in Football gear
Austin & Jeff Gaylord w/Skandor Akabar -vs- Chico Torres & Frogman La Blanc—-5:22
Austin & Eric Embry -vs- Gary Young & Bill Dundee—-15:05
Austin/Jeff Gaylord& Sheik Bradock-vs-Matt Borne/ Eric Embry & Chris Adams—10:19
Austin W/ Jeannie Clark in corner -vs- Chris Adams w/ Toni in corner —-7:01
Mix tag Match Austin & Jeannie Clark -vs- Chris and Toni Adams —-13:26
“Rematch”. Austin & Jeannie Clark -vs- Chris and Toni Adams —
TRT: 1:14:09 about
Savoldi Family Library Presents Mega Moments Vol 1
Savoldi Family Library Presents Terry Funk
Mega Memories features Les Thatcher, George Steele, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Nick Bockwinkel and Honky Tonk Man talking about stars like Cactus Jack, Mean Mark Callous and others Mega Memories That Rocked Wrestling Volume 1 uses footage from USWA and Global footage with commentary reported in 2000.
