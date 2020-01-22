wrestling / News
Various News: Latest AEW Control Center From The Bahamas, Joey Janela’s GCW Opponent Named, Lineup For Saturday’s MLW Fusion
– All Elite Wrestling has posted a new edition of the AEW Control Center, which takes place from the Bahamas and Chris Jericho’s cruise.
– Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:
*Mance Werner vs. Jimmy Havoc – No Ropes Barbed Wire Match.
*Drago & Puma King vs. Taurus & Low Rider vs. Injustice
*Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins.
*CONTRA-Unit to appear, the latest on Fightland in Philadelphia and more.
– Jordan Oliver has been named as Joey Janela’s opponent for his return match at GCW Run Rickey Run. It happens on February 15 in Atlantic City.
*2/15 AC Update!*
Just Added
JOEY JANELA
vs
JORDAN OLIVER
Plus:
Takeda vs SHLAK
Colon vs Sasaki
Effy vs Deppen
Get Tix:https://t.co/6ozSPF2i2P
Discount Hotel:https://t.co/I94Ch8vnXE
GCW presents
Run Rickey Run
Sat 2/15 – 8PM
LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/9WcCVsNWkd
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 22, 2020
