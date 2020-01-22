wrestling / News

Various News: Latest AEW Control Center From The Bahamas, Joey Janela’s GCW Opponent Named, Lineup For Saturday’s MLW Fusion

January 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Schaivone AEW Control Center AEW on TNT

– All Elite Wrestling has posted a new edition of the AEW Control Center, which takes place from the Bahamas and Chris Jericho’s cruise.

– Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:

*Mance Werner vs. Jimmy Havoc – No Ropes Barbed Wire Match.

*Drago & Puma King vs. Taurus & Low Rider vs. Injustice

*Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins.

*CONTRA-Unit to appear, the latest on Fightland in Philadelphia and more.

– Jordan Oliver has been named as Joey Janela’s opponent for his return match at GCW Run Rickey Run. It happens on February 15 in Atlantic City.

article topics :

AEW Control Center, Joey Janela, MLW: Fusion, Joseph Lee

