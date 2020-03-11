Latest AEW Rankings: Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara Join Tag Ranks

The latest AEW Rankings have now arrived online, with a notable change to the tag division: Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara are now in the top five. Not much else has changed, except for PAC jumping up a spot in the men’s division.

Men’s Division

Champion: Jon Moxley (7-0 in 2020, 12-1-1 overall)

1. Chris Jericho (0-1 in 2020, LW: #1)

2. MJF (3-0, 7-1) (LW: #2)

3. Kenny Omega (1-0, 17-6) (LW: #3)

4. PAC (3-2, 8-6-1) (LW: #5)

5. Cody (3-1, 16-4-1) (LW: #4)

Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1 in 2020, 8-4 overall)

1. Hikaru Shida (4-1, 9-4) (LW: #1)

2. Riho (3-1, 11-4) (LW: #2)

3. Kris Statlander (2-2, 6-4) (LW: #3)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2-2, 10-6) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)

1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)

2. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #2)

3. SCU (2-3) (LW: #3)

4. Best Friends (3-2) (LW: #4)

5. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara (1-0) (LW: NR)