wrestling / News
Latest AEW Rankings: Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara Join Tag Ranks
The latest AEW Rankings have now arrived online, with a notable change to the tag division: Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara are now in the top five. Not much else has changed, except for PAC jumping up a spot in the men’s division.
Men’s Division
Champion: Jon Moxley (7-0 in 2020, 12-1-1 overall)
1. Chris Jericho (0-1 in 2020, LW: #1)
2. MJF (3-0, 7-1) (LW: #2)
3. Kenny Omega (1-0, 17-6) (LW: #3)
4. PAC (3-2, 8-6-1) (LW: #5)
5. Cody (3-1, 16-4-1) (LW: #4)
Women’s Division
Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1 in 2020, 8-4 overall)
1. Hikaru Shida (4-1, 9-4) (LW: #1)
2. Riho (3-1, 11-4) (LW: #2)
3. Kris Statlander (2-2, 6-4) (LW: #3)
4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (2-2, 10-6) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)
1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)
2. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #2)
3. SCU (2-3) (LW: #3)
4. Best Friends (3-2) (LW: #4)
5. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara (1-0) (LW: NR)
More Trending Stories
- Tampa Government To Discuss Fate of Major Events This Week, Likely Including WrestleMania
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE
- WWE Proxy Statement Reveals 2020 Salaries for Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon
- Chris Jericho On Having to Tell Tony Khan the AEW Title Got Stolen, Being Told How Much The Title Cost and How They Dealt With It