Latest AEW Rankings: Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc Enter Tag Rankings

The latest AEW rankings have been revealed, which remained largely the same as last week with the exception of Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc joining the tag team rankings. The rankings were released this afternoon and are largely identical with last week’s numbers.

In fact, the only change was Havoc and Sabian, who jumped into the tag team top five at #4. They displaced the Dark Order, who slipped out of the top five while the young Bucks stayed even at #5. The full list is below:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (12-0 in 2020, 17-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (10-1, 17-6-1)

1. MJF (6-0, 11-1) (LW: #1)

2. Lance Archer (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #2)

3. Brodie Lee (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (4-0, 22-8) (LW: #4)

5. Darby Allin (6-4, 11-11-1) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (11-1 in 2020, 16-6 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (5-2, 11-5) (LW: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-8) (LW: #2)

3. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #3)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #4)

5. Penelope Ford (3-3, 4-5) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)

1. Best Friends (9-3) (LW: #1)

2. Natural Nightmares (5-0) (LW: #2)

3. Private Party (4-2) (LW: #3)

4. Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian (3-1) (LW: #NR)

5. Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #5)