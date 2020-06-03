wrestling / News
Latest AEW Rankings: Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc Enter Tag Rankings
The latest AEW rankings have been revealed, which remained largely the same as last week with the exception of Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc joining the tag team rankings. The rankings were released this afternoon and are largely identical with last week’s numbers.
In fact, the only change was Havoc and Sabian, who jumped into the tag team top five at #4. They displaced the Dark Order, who slipped out of the top five while the young Bucks stayed even at #5. The full list is below:
Men’s Division
World Champion: Jon Moxley (12-0 in 2020, 17-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (10-1, 17-6-1)
1. MJF (6-0, 11-1) (LW: #1)
2. Lance Archer (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #2)
3. Brodie Lee (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)
4. Kenny Omega (4-0, 22-8) (LW: #4)
5. Darby Allin (6-4, 11-11-1) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (11-1 in 2020, 16-6 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (5-2, 11-5) (LW: #1)
2. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-8) (LW: #2)
3. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #3)
4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #4)
5. Penelope Ford (3-3, 4-5) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)
1. Best Friends (9-3) (LW: #1)
2. Natural Nightmares (5-0) (LW: #2)
3. Private Party (4-2) (LW: #3)
4. Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian (3-1) (LW: #NR)
5. Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #5)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/9ZpoYcKY5w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Yet Another NXT Wrestler Rumored For Main Roster Call Up
- Matt Riddle Says Shane McMahon Thanked Him For Not Swinging on Goldberg, Says They Still Don’t See Eye-to-Eye
- CM Punk, Booker T, Christian on Weigh In on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Storyline During WWE Backstage
- Jim Cornette Discusses Shawn Michaels Threatening To Not Show Up, Making Demands During WrestleMania 14 Weekend