Latest AEW Rankings: MJF Jumps To Top Of Men’s Division

The latest AEW rankings have been revealed, with the biggest change coming from the men’s division as MJF is at the top. MJF wasn’t ranked last week, but after wins over Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy, as well as being undefeated in in 2020, he shot up the rankings. In the women’s division, Penelope Ford joins the top 5 after Riho drops off, plus Nyla Rose is ranked #1 after losing the title to Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing. The tag division features some shuffling too, and the Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) are at #2.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (12-0 in 2020, 17-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (10-1, 17-6-1)

1. MJF (6-0, 11-1) (LW: NR)

2. Lance Archer (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #2)

3. Brodie Lee (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (4-0, 22-8) (LW: #4)

5. Darby Allin (6-4, 11-11-1) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (10-1 in 2020, 15-6 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (5-2, 11-5) (LW: Champion)

2. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-8) (LW: #2)

3. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #3)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #4)

5. Penelope Ford (3-3, 4-5) (LW: NR)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)

1. Best Friends (9-3) (LW: #1)

2. Natural Nightmares (4-0) (LW: NR)

3. Private Party (4-2) (LW: #3)

4. Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #2)

5. Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #4)