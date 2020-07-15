wrestling / News
Latest AEW Rankings Now Online, Brian Cage At Top Of Men’s Division
This week’s AEW Rankings are now online, with Brian Cage jumping to #1 in the men’s division ahead of his AEW title match with Jon Moxley tonight. The tag division also had some upheaval. The Dark Order are on top, with the other four teams also switching positions from last week. The women’s division is mostly unchanged, as Big Swole manages to climb to #2.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0 in 2020, 18-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (14-1, 21-6-1)
1. Brian Cage (6-0, 6-0) (LW: #2)
2. MJF (7-0, 12-2) (LW: #1)
3. Lance Archer (9-1, 9-1) (LW: #3)
4. Chris Jericho (3-1, 15-5-1) (LW: #5)
5. Brodie Lee (5-1, 7-1) (LW: #4)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (13-1 in 2020, 18-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (7-2, 14-5) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (5-3, 6-7) (LW: #3)
3. Penelope Ford (4-4, 6-6) (LW: #2)
4. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-8) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (10-0 in 2020)
1. Dark Order (7-0) (LW: #2)
2. Best Friends (10-4) (LW: #1)
3. Jurassic Express (5-1) (LW: NR)
4. Young Bucks (4-2) (LW: #3)
5. Private Party (5-3) (LW: #5)
