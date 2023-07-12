Latest On AEW’s TV Rights Talks With Warner Bros. Discovery

A new report has details on AEW’s TV rights extension talks with Warner Bros. Discovery. The companies have been in discussions for some time, and Fightful Select reports that sources state they’re of the personal belief that an announcement could be made of a new deal in the summer or fall.

According to the report, sources in Warner Bros. Discovery say they’ve been very happy with AEW, particularly noting that the company has shown flexibility in terms of adding and removing shows, providing different kinds of content and working with preemptions and bumps to other networks when needed.

The report notes that WBD has input and influence in terms of AEW’s programming, which has been seen in crossover promotion and talent being featured or not. AEW has also been very flexible regarding overruns and other WBD requests. One of the provisions regarding AEW content is that it would be exclusive to Warner Bros. Discovery, which is what helped lead to AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation ending. WBd has not had much interest in the ROH brand dating back to when Sinclair owned the company, and there’s no word on whether that has changed.

The source notes that the broadcast of AEW All In has been “actively discussed” in terms of the TV rights extension talks. The source from WBD said that the deal would be a “huge money increase for AEW, by the way things are looking now.”