Latest On Apollo Crews Potentially Joining New Stable

A new report update has an update on the possibility of Apollo Crews possibly hooking up with a stable on Raw. As reported earlier this week, Crews’ being pulled from the Money in the Bank match is said to be a move in order to turn him heel, and that there may be the possibility that he would join up with MVP’s new stable that includes Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne.

The WON reports that this apparently has been discussed as a potential option, though it is not set in stone. WWE is considering several options for Crews right now. The site adds that Crews’ storyline was always such that he would qualify for the Money in the Bank match but not compete, which would lead to AJ Styles’ return.