Latest Being the Elite Jokes About Leg Slaps, Independent Contractors & More

The latest Being the Elite is online, and it features plenty of topical humor including jokes about WWE’s leg slapping rule, the nature of “exclusive” independent contractors, and more. You can see the latest video below, along with a recap:

* Christopher Daniels is telling jokes in the EVP room and Matt Jackson is amused enough to start slapping his leg as he laughs. Matt Hardy shows up disappointed and points to a sign with a new rule: “No leg slapping while laughing.” He tells Daniels to enforce the rule and Matt gives over $500. Nick says it’s a weird rule and Matt says the young kids are “obsessed” with slapping their legs, so he’s using it as a way to make some cash. Nick comments, “Maybe that’s why VKM did that, as well” and Matt says the place is “getting too corporate.”

TITLE CARD

* We get a recap of Hangman Page’s long quest to get a new lawnmower, which as we learned last week is what he spent Matt Hardy’s money on after his AEW Revolution win. We get a slo-mo shot of Page and the Dark Order on the lawnmower, and then we’re backstage where Grayson is yelling at Page about being shoved. He says only Anna shoves him, and Page says Anna made him do it because he’s terrified of her. Grayson lets it go, and Page says that he noticed some suspicious purchases like a purple leisure suit, a full-body leather gimp suit, which Evil Uno takes credit for until he realizes Page says “gimp suit” and not “pimp suit.” They talk about some other purchases and Page says it’s fine, as they had his back at Revolution. The Dark Order heads off, with Colt staying behind to ask if he should pay for them. Page says “Yeah,” and Colt Paypals him the money.

* Private Party are celebrating their win with Matt Hardy, and bring some win glasses to The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny to chug, but they’re not into it. Private Party asks what the deal is with them, and Matt says they’re celebrating and ecstatic; they just celebrate in a different way and they need to embrace their differences. Matt gives the group a pep talk and Matt feeds the Blade a grape. He says that the Dark Order will be destroyed, and they will be the ones to do it.

* Maki Itoh does some singing backstage with the Dark Order as incompetent background dancers. She says “Wow, s**ty dancers! F**k you!” and flips them off before walking off. Silver says Maki is “so cute: and most of them agree.

* Ortiz is on the phone and says the Dark Order is going to get revenge. He says he hasn’t been able to get to sleep because of it and after hanging up, tries to catch some Z’s. That leads to a nightmare in which he walks down hallways with the Dark Order and a Freddy Krueger version of Alex Abrahantes chasing him, complete with a Dark Order riff on the “1, 2, Freddy’s coming for you” song. He manages to hide for a bit but gets found and runs.

We then see Dasha on the phone in the dream, who gets put to sleep by Anna Jay. Sammy Guevara “wakes up” outside of Daily’s Place and gets chased off by Dark Order and Freddy/Abrahantes. Ortiz seems to wake up and sees a bottle of Goya Adobo seasoning that explodes in fire in his face. He runs but trips and hurts his ankle, after which Freddy shows up and stabs him. He wakes up and says it was all a dream until he sees the razor glove next to him and runs off.

* Ryzin is looking backstage for a jacket, finding it and running off. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero steal things from wrestler’s bags, selling them for big profit. They to a slow walk down a hallway and beat a masked wrestler up for his mask to sell.

* Private Party talk about their win, talking it up until Page shows up. He says he can’t believe they’re giving Matt 30% of their money and everything from third-party appearances. He points out that it makes no sense to be independent contractors, but also exclusive. He points out that between them, Butcher, and Blade they outnumber Matt and just need to get some balls. He says he’s come into some money and pays up his $12 tab. He takes their bottle of win and walks off, which they don’t realize until he’s gone.

