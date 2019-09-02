Latest Being The Elite Goes Backstage At AEW All Out

It’s the Monday after an AEW PPV, so as you might expect, the latest edition of Being the Elite is a behind-the-scenes look at AEW All Out. Here are some highlights from the episode:

– The start of the video features the Young Bucks at Pro Wrestling Tees doing a meet and greet and then another at Starrcast. They remind everyone that AEW is returning to the Sears Centre in November and tickets are still available.

– Adam Page reveals to the Bucks that he got himself a horse, which he eventually rode for his entrance in the main event of All Out. The Bucks ask what it’s going to cost, then decide it doesn’t matter because “it’s on TK anyway.” The horse’s name is Hunter Horse Helmsley.

– Michael Nakazawa and Tommy Dreamer play checkers. Nakazawa mists Dreamer to cheat to win.

– Jungle Boy flips a power switch, and it’s implied that he’s the one who shut off the lights in the arena prior to Orange Cassidy’s debut.

– Before Leva Bates makes her entrance, Peter Avalon expresses his disbelief that AEW still has them doing the Librarian gimmick.

– Chris Jericho gives himself an interview after his World title win, wondering where his championship celebration is. The Young Bucks congratulate him and ask if he ‘really wants’ a thank you, but he says he wouldn’t accept it from them anyway. “Congratulations on having Chris Jericho as the AEW Champion. The pleasure’s all yours, Bucky boys.”

– The Bucks congratulate Page on his match. They invite him out to dinner but he asks for a minute. When they leave, he still seems upset over his loss.