Latest Being the Elite Goes Backstage at AEW on TNT Announcement

The latest Being The Elite is online, showing off the Elite cast during their big day at the AEW on TNT announcement at the TCA summer press tour and more. You can check out the full video blow, which begins with the Young Bucks hanging out and having a chill day when Matt asks the kids to wish Nick a happy birthday, but aren’t happy with the response.

We then transition to backstage just before the TNT presentation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, with Cody and Matt talking the big announcement that AEW is coming to TNT. We see a photo shoot with Jungle Boy and the other AEW roster members, plus Cody doing press photos and Kenny Omega and Tony Khan doing a sit-down interview. The AEW promo appears on TV as it’s being aired during the presentation, and we get the actual full promo itself.

Private Party are then hanging out at a bar when Nick and Matt show up, but are held off by security because — well, it’s a Private Party. The Bucks complain about how quickly people change and go to superkick Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, but instead get superkicked themselves. This is all to promote the match between the two at House of Glory’s High Intensity on August 9th.

We then see Christopher Daniels and Kazarian talking with Jungle Boy. Kazarian says he’s glad Jungle Boy is here, “but this is where the big boys play.” He continues the riff on the famous Kevin Nash quote, saying, “Look at the adjective, play.” Daniels says that if Jungle Boy thinks he and Luchasaurus are a better tag team than them, he’s not very smart. Luchasaurus then picks Jungle Boy up on his shoulders and points out he has a Master’s degree. Daniels and Kaz try to pick each other up as well, but end up getting it wrong and arguing and briefly lock up. They say they’ll continue the discussion later and walk off. Daniels then almost walks into the women’s locker room but is stopped by referee Rick Knox.

The cast then answers questions, with Britt Baker giving an update on her recovery from her concussion. Christopher Daniels is asked if he still does the Waterworld show at Universal Studios and says that while he’s not there all the time, he is still doing it. Chris Jericho then answers a question about whether his contract was delivered via tweet, a reference to CM Punk claiming that AEW sent him an offer by text message. Jericho says that Tony Khan doesn’t tweet or message him, and that Khan doesn’t have his phone number because it’s only for people in his inner circle. He says they called his 1-800 number and got in touch that way, and that he agreed to give then ten minutes if they would meet his extravagant demands. He says he has complete creative control and anything good is his, while anything bad is something else and happens while he’s busy doing charity work.

We then see Matt and Nick, with Nick talking about celebrating his 30th birthday and the on-sale date for AEW’s first show on TNT. Tickets go on sale on August 2nd at noon ET. They then go to have a fun summer day, starting off with flips off the diving board “because people say all we do is flips, so let’s prove them right.”

