Various News: Latest Being The Elite Goes Behind-the-Scenes At Fyter Fest, Video of Eli Drake’s NWA Debut

– The latest edition of Being the Elite is a compilation of various behind-the-scenes moments from AEW Fyter Fest, which happened this past Saturday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. It includes some alternate footage of Kenny Omega’s attack on Jon Moxley at the end.

– NWA has released the footage of Eli Drake making his debut with the promotion, which happened at ROH Best in the World this past weekend.