wrestling / News
Various News: Latest Being The Elite Goes Behind-the-Scenes At Fyter Fest, Video of Eli Drake’s NWA Debut
July 1, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest edition of Being the Elite is a compilation of various behind-the-scenes moments from AEW Fyter Fest, which happened this past Saturday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. It includes some alternate footage of Kenny Omega’s attack on Jon Moxley at the end.
– NWA has released the footage of Eli Drake making his debut with the promotion, which happened at ROH Best in the World this past weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Attitude Backstage In 1994 When He Was Facing Steroid Trial, Lawsuits, and Hogan’s Jump to WCW
- Tony Khan Claims Chair Shot Error for Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest, Addresses WWE Network Counter-Programming Fight for the Fallen, If Fans Can Expect Edgier Content on TNT
- Ric Flair On Rumors He Was Supposed to Be at Double or Nothing, Cody Smashing Triple H’s Throne