Latest Being The Elite Teases The Return of Kenny Omega As The Cleaner

This week’s Being the Elite is a very short episode compared to most, and it focuses completely on Kenny Omega. In the past few episodes since his loss to PAC at All Out, Omega has been acting bizarrely and it’s worried The Young Bucks. In this episode, Matt Jackson calls Omega and leaves a message on his voicemail, asking him to bring back The Cleaner. Omega then looks at the glasses his wore during his time with that gimmick but throws them in the trash.

Jackson said: “Hey Kenny. Listen. I’m worried about you, man. Nick’s worried about you. I know things have been tough lately. Just wanted to let you know that we’re here for you. It just seems like you’ve been completely absent lately. You don’t pick up the phone. You just make these strange videos online. And listen, I know, I realize we’re all coming off a loss and we’re all handling it and dealing with it differently. I know how weird things are. I know the narrative online has changed. But I just wanted to remind you that this whole thing started with us. This whole thing started with the three of us. The Elite. This movement. They’re calling it a revolution now. And I just miss that guy we started this all with. I miss, I miss all the adventures we went on with you, Kenny. I miss the Kenny who we seconded down to the ring during all those big matches with Okada. I miss the Kenny with the killer instinct, man. Someone told us recently, that Nick and I lost our killer instinct, too. But I’m ready to find it again. And in D.C., we start this new adventure. We start our big television show. We start Dynamite on TNT. And Kenny we need you. We’re in a fight that night that we don’t even know what we’re getting into. We don’t even know who we’re wrestling. What I’m trying to say is we need the old Kenny. We need that Kenny. Kenny, we need…we need ‘The Cleaner.’”