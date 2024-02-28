Latest Betting Odds For Sunday’s AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling will present this year’s AEW Revolution PPV on Sunday, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see them below, via BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match Winner

Samoa Joe (c) -1200 (1/12)

Swerve Strickland +450 (9/2)

“Hangman” Adam Page +2000 (20/1)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Toni Storm (c) -700 (1/7)

Deonna Purrazzo +400 (4/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Young Bucks -700 (1/7)

Sting & Darby Allin (c) +400 (4/1)

TNT Championship Match Winner

Christian Cage (c) -260 (5/13)

Daniel Garcia +180 (9/5)

AEW Continental Crown Championship Match Winner

Eddie Kingston (c) -150 (2/3)

Bryan Danielson +110 (11/10)

AEW International Championship Match Winner

Roderick Strong -600 (1/6)

Orange Cassidy (c) +350 (7/2)

3-Way Match Winner

Wardlow -2000 (1/20)

Powerhouse Hobbs +600 (6/1)

Lance Archer +1600 (16/1)

Singles Match Winner

Will Ospreay -5000 (1/50)

Konosuke Takeshita +900 (9/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Blackpool Combat Club -160 (5/8)

FTR +120 (6/5)