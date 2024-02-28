wrestling / News
Latest Betting Odds For Sunday’s AEW Revolution
All Elite Wrestling will present this year’s AEW Revolution PPV on Sunday, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see them below, via BetOnline:
AEW World Championship Match Winner
Samoa Joe (c) -1200 (1/12)
Swerve Strickland +450 (9/2)
“Hangman” Adam Page +2000 (20/1)
AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner
Toni Storm (c) -700 (1/7)
Deonna Purrazzo +400 (4/1)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Young Bucks -700 (1/7)
Sting & Darby Allin (c) +400 (4/1)
TNT Championship Match Winner
Christian Cage (c) -260 (5/13)
Daniel Garcia +180 (9/5)
AEW Continental Crown Championship Match Winner
Eddie Kingston (c) -150 (2/3)
Bryan Danielson +110 (11/10)
AEW International Championship Match Winner
Roderick Strong -600 (1/6)
Orange Cassidy (c) +350 (7/2)
3-Way Match Winner
Wardlow -2000 (1/20)
Powerhouse Hobbs +600 (6/1)
Lance Archer +1600 (16/1)
Singles Match Winner
Will Ospreay -5000 (1/50)
Konosuke Takeshita +900 (9/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Blackpool Combat Club -160 (5/8)
FTR +120 (6/5)