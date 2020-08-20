wrestling / News
Latest Betting Odds For NXT Takeover: Odds Close In Main Event
BetOnline has sent us new betting odds for Saturday’s NXT Takeover XXX, with the main event very close, although Keith Lee has a slight advantage.
Keith Lee (c) vs Karrion Kross
Keith Lee -140 (5/7)
Karrion Kross EVEN (1/1)
Io Shirai (c) vs Dakota Kai
Io Shirai -700 (1/7)
Dakota Kai +400 (4/1)
NXT North American Championship Ladder Match
Damian Priest 3/2
Bronson Reed 11/4
Johnny Gargano 13/4
Velveteen Dream 5/1
Cameron Grimes 13/2
Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee
Adam Cole -180 (5/9)
Pat McAfee +140 (7/5)
Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher
Finn Balor -115 (20/23)
Timothy Thatcher -115 (20/23)
#1 Contender Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch 1/2
Breezango 2/1
Legado Del Fantasma 3/1
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses What Impressed Him About Ultimate Warrior At Their First Meeting, If WCW Ever Considered Teaming Up Warrior & Sting
- More Details on Renee Young Departing WWE Following Summerslam
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Nia Jax Posts Comment on Velveteen Dream Investigation Post