Latest Betting Odds For Wrestlemania Still Show Multiple New Champions

The latest Wrestlemania betting odds are in and show that, if accurate, then several titles will change hands during the two-night event. BetOnline sent us the following numbers:

Saturday, Apr 10, 2021 – WWE – WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre -200 (1/2)

Bobby Lashley +150 (3/2)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair -300 (1/3)

Sasha Banks +200 (2/1)

The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos

AJ Styles & Omos -300 (1/3)

The New Day +200 (2/1)

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman -500 (1/5)

Shane McMahon +300 (3/1)

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

Cesaro -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Bad Bunny -850 (2/17)

The Miz +450 (9/2)

Sunday, Apr 11, 2021 – WWE – WrestleMania

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Edge 6/5

Roman Reigns 3/2

Daniel Bryan 2/1

Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley -400 (1/4)

Asuka +250 (5/2)

Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews -120 (5/6)

Big E -120 (5/6)

D.Ziggler & R.Roode vs Rey Mysterio $ Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio -300 (1/3)

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode +200 (2/1)

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens -250 (2/5)

Sami Zayn +170 (17/10)

Randy Orton vs The Fiend

The Fiend -950 (2/19)

Randy Orton +500 (5/1)