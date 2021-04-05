wrestling / News
Latest Betting Odds For Wrestlemania Still Show Multiple New Champions
The latest Wrestlemania betting odds are in and show that, if accurate, then several titles will change hands during the two-night event. BetOnline sent us the following numbers:
Saturday, Apr 10, 2021 – WWE – WrestleMania
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre -200 (1/2)
Bobby Lashley +150 (3/2)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair -300 (1/3)
Sasha Banks +200 (2/1)
The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos
AJ Styles & Omos -300 (1/3)
The New Day +200 (2/1)
Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon
Braun Strowman -500 (1/5)
Shane McMahon +300 (3/1)
Cesaro vs Seth Rollins
Cesaro -200 (1/2)
Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)
Bad Bunny vs The Miz
Bad Bunny -850 (2/17)
The Miz +450 (9/2)
Sunday, Apr 11, 2021 – WWE – WrestleMania
Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan
Edge 6/5
Roman Reigns 3/2
Daniel Bryan 2/1
Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley -400 (1/4)
Asuka +250 (5/2)
Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews
Apollo Crews -120 (5/6)
Big E -120 (5/6)
D.Ziggler & R.Roode vs Rey Mysterio $ Dominik Mysterio
Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio -300 (1/3)
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode +200 (2/1)
Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens -250 (2/5)
Sami Zayn +170 (17/10)
Randy Orton vs The Fiend
The Fiend -950 (2/19)
Randy Orton +500 (5/1)
