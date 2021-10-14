Latest Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel Show No Title Changes

WWE’s Crown Jewel event happens next week and the latest betting odds show that no titles are expected to change hands at this time. You can see the latest odds below, sent to us via BetOnline.

Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns -200 (1/2)

Brock Lesnar +150 (3/2)

Big E (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Big E -550 (2/11)

Drew McIntyre +325 (13/4)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch -200 (1/2)

Bianca Belair +180 (9/5)

Sasha Banks +250 (5/2)

RK Bro (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos

RK Bro -250 (2/5)

AJ Styles & Omos +170 (17/10)

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Edge -350 (2/7)

Seth Rollins +225 (9/4)

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley

Goldberg -300 (1/3)

Bobby Lashley +200 (2/1)

Mansoor vs Mustafa Ali

Mansoor -1000 (1/10)

Mustafa Ali +525 (21/4)

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set for Thursday, October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.