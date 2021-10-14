wrestling / News
Latest Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel Show No Title Changes
WWE’s Crown Jewel event happens next week and the latest betting odds show that no titles are expected to change hands at this time. You can see the latest odds below, sent to us via BetOnline.
Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns -200 (1/2)
Brock Lesnar +150 (3/2)
Big E (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Big E -550 (2/11)
Drew McIntyre +325 (13/4)
Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks
Becky Lynch -200 (1/2)
Bianca Belair +180 (9/5)
Sasha Banks +250 (5/2)
RK Bro (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos
RK Bro -250 (2/5)
AJ Styles & Omos +170 (17/10)
Edge vs Seth Rollins
Edge -350 (2/7)
Seth Rollins +225 (9/4)
Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley
Goldberg -300 (1/3)
Bobby Lashley +200 (2/1)
Mansoor vs Mustafa Ali
Mansoor -1000 (1/10)
Mustafa Ali +525 (21/4)
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set for Thursday, October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.
