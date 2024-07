Latest Betting Odds For WWE NXT Great American Bash

The latest betting odds are now available for WWE NXT Great American Bash, which begins tomorrow night on the USA Network. You can see them below, via Bet Online:

NXT Championship

Ethan Page (C) -5000 (1/50)

Oro Mensah +1200 (12/1)

NXT Women Championship

Roxanne Perez (C) -250 (2/5)

Thea Hail +170 (17/10)

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Tony D’Angelo (C) -1000 (1/10)

Tavion Heights +550 (11/2)

NXT Women Tag Team Championship

The Unholy Union (C) -3000 (1/30)

The Meta-Four +900 (9/1)