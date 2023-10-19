Latest Betting Odds For Impact Bound for Glory

Impact Wrestling will present Bound for Glory this weekend and the latest betting odds are now available for the event. You can see them below, via BetOnline:

IMPACT World Championship Match Winner

Josh Alexander -500 (1/5)

Alex Shelley (c) +300 (3/1)

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner

Trinity (c) -300 (1/3)

Mickie James +200 (2/1)

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Rascalz (c) -500 (1/5)

ABC +300 (3/1)

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match Winner

MK Ultra (c) -200 (1/2)

Deonna Purrazzo & Tasha Steelz +150 (3/2)

IMPACT X-Division Championship Match Winner

Chris Sabin (c) -500 (1/5)

KENTA +300 (3/1)

4-Way Match Winner

Steve Maclin 5/4 (+125)

PCO 7/4 (+175)

Moose 3/1 (+300)

Rhino 6/1 (+600)

Singles Match Winner

Will Ospreay -1000 (1/10)

Mike Bailey +500 (5/1)