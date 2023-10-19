wrestling / News
Latest Betting Odds For Impact Bound for Glory
Impact Wrestling will present Bound for Glory this weekend and the latest betting odds are now available for the event. You can see them below, via BetOnline:
IMPACT World Championship Match Winner
Josh Alexander -500 (1/5)
Alex Shelley (c) +300 (3/1)
IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner
Trinity (c) -300 (1/3)
Mickie James +200 (2/1)
IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Rascalz (c) -500 (1/5)
ABC +300 (3/1)
IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match Winner
MK Ultra (c) -200 (1/2)
Deonna Purrazzo & Tasha Steelz +150 (3/2)
IMPACT X-Division Championship Match Winner
Chris Sabin (c) -500 (1/5)
KENTA +300 (3/1)
4-Way Match Winner
Steve Maclin 5/4 (+125)
PCO 7/4 (+175)
Moose 3/1 (+300)
Rhino 6/1 (+600)
Singles Match Winner
Will Ospreay -1000 (1/10)
Mike Bailey +500 (5/1)